My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Anime's 3rd Season Previews Nagi Yanagi's Theme Song

New season premieres on April 9

The official website for Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU: Fin) — the third season of the television anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series — began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video previews Nagi Yanagi 's opening theme song "Megumi no Ame" (Budding Rain).

The website also revealed a new visual:

The series will premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10). The anime will air on Amazon Prime Video in Japan starting on April 9. The show will cover the story's ending.

The returning cast includes:

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer. Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.

The novels previously inspired two anime seasons, which Crunchyroll streamed under the titles My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! . Sentai Filmworks licensed and released both seasons on home video in North America. Sentai Filmworks will dub both the first and second season, with a new home video release slated for this year.

Yen Press licensed the novel series and Naomichi Io 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic manga adaptation for English publication in 2015. The publisher describes the story:

Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?

Watari began the original light novels with illustrations by Ponkan8 in Japan in 2011. The series' final arc began with the 12th volume, which shipped in September 2017. The 14th and final volume shipped on November 19.