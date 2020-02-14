Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 Smartphone Game's Trailer Reveals May Release

Game launches worldwide for iOS, Android on May 7

Sega began streaming a trailer on Friday for Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 , one of four games it is developing in connection with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The video reveals that the game will launch worldwide for iOS and Android devices on May 7.

Pre-registration offering in-game rewards is available now.

The game will include over 15 events, including sport climbing, karate, 400m hurdles, 100m, hammer throw, archery, badminton, shooting - trap, diving - 3m springboard, trampoline, fencing, BMX, long jump, table tennis, and javelin throw.

Sega describes the game:

"SONIC AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES - TOKYO 2020 ?" is an Olympic Mobile Game where the characters of the Sonic series appear. Countless popular Olympic sports games will be included, including the newly approved sports in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The game will progress through stages placed in popular tourist spots within Tokyo. In addition to competing for rank with friends,there are many features for personal ranking for each event as well as online competitive play between countries and regions!

Sega released the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: The Official Game video game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia last July. The game will launch outside of Asia for the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in 2020.

The other two games are Mario & Sonic at Tokyo Olympics Arcade Game (launching in 2020) and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (which launched on November 4 for the Switch).

Sega has developed Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games video games for all the Olympic Games events since 2008 except for 2018.