Tamayomi Baseball Anime's Teaser Promo Video Streamed

Anime premieres in April

The official website for the television anime of Mountain Pukuichi 's Tamayomi manga began streaming a teaser promotional video on Friday.

The anime will premiere in April on AT-X , ABC TV, Metele ( Nagoya TV ), Tokyo MX , and Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting .

Toshinori Fukushima (Major, Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat ( Frame Arms Girl , Pastel Life ). Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA , Fruits Basket ) is designing the characters. Masahiko Matsuo ( Sword Art Online II ) is in charge of prop design, Eiji Iwase ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney is serving as art director, and Tsukasa Ohira ( No Game, No Life , Ace Attorney ) is in charge of art design. Chiho Nakamura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ) is handling color design, and Yuichi Goto ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is directing the CG. Jun Kubota ( Fairy Tail ) is the director of photography, and Kazuhiro Nii is the editor, and Hiroto Morishita ( High School Fleet ) is the sound director.

The manga's story centers on pitcher Yomi Takeda. In junior high, her baseball club did not get far because it lacked a catcher that could catch Yomi's "miracle ball." Yomi quit baseball, graduated from junior high, and enrolled at Shin Koshigaya High School. Yomi reunited with her childhood friend Tamaki Yamazaki at her new school. Tamaki has skill as a catcher and can even catch the ball when Yomi pitches with all her strength. The girls can fulfill their childhood promise to each other as they start their baseball journeys anew.

The cast includes:

(top row in image above, left to right)

(bottom row, left to right)

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2016, and Houbunsha released the sixth compiled book volume on September 12. Houbunsha will publish the seventh volume on April 10.