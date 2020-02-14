Voice Actress Yui Ogura's Event Changes Visitor Policy Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Saturday event celebrates release of Ogura's latest single

Voice actress and singer Yui Ogura announced on her official website that the "Valentine Day Party" event to celebrate the debut of her 11th single "I・LOVE・YOU‼" will have changes due to concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The changes include requiring visitors to come in masks, using disinfectant, serving the event's tea in plastic bottles, and serving the chocolate directly on the visitors' designated seats (instead of distributing them by hand).

The event will take place on Saturday. The single shipped on Wednesday.

Miku Itō 's release event for her "Plunderer" single was postponed due to similar concerns. Shipments of the Nintendo Switch to Japan have also been delayed.