Love Live's New u's Song Gets Anime Music Video

New single with bundled music video ships on March 25

The official YouTube channel for the Love Live! franchise began streaming a new animated music video on Friday for the new single "A song for You! You? You!!" by the group μ's. The single will ship on March 25, and a version of the single will include a disc with the animated music video.

The global version of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars game tentatively will launch on iOS and Android devices on February 25. The game launched on September 26 in Japan. The global release will have English, Korean, Chinese, and Thai language options. The new game offers a completely original, fully voiced new story that brings the members of μ's, Aqours, and Nijigasaki High School Idol Club together.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

The franchise announced a new television anime series titled Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) in December. The official website for the overall school idol franchise announced separate television anime project in January.