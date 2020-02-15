Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Anime Reveals Promo Video, 21 More Cast Members

4-member rock band Yourness to perform theme song for series premiering on April 4

The official website for the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga began streaming the anime's promotional video on Saturday. The website also revealed the show's full cast and theme song artist.

The four-member rock band yourness will perform a theme song for the anime.

The show's full cast, including previously revealed cast members, includes:

Other cast members with as-yet unrevealed roles include: Yurina Amami , Daichi Endō , Akio Ohtsuka , Mitsuru Ogata , Tokuyoshi Kawashima , Chiaki Kobayashi , Hiroki Tanaka , Kōtarō Nishiyama , Natsumi Fujiwara , Takako Honda , Misato Murai , and Sumire Morohoshi .

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on April 4 late at night at 1:30 a.m. (effectively April 5). The series will also debut with exclusive advance streaming on Abema TV simultaneously with the anime's premiere on TV Asahi . The anime will then debut on BS Asahi on April 10 at 11:30 p.m.

The series will have 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes that will only be available via streaming. AbemaTV will begin an exclusive advance streaming of the latter six episodes after the main series concludes.

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara ( GJ Club , New Game! , Plastic Memories ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) is penning the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is designing the characters. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! , Tada Never Falls in Love , Azur Lane ) is the sound director. DMM.futureworks is producing the project.

The coming-of-age story follows a university graduate named Rikuo who has not been able to find permanent employment after college, a mysterious woman named Haru who has a pet crow, and Rikuo's former university classmate Shinako.

Toume ( Lament of the Lamb ) launched the manga in Business Jump in 1997, and the manga switched to Grand Jump with the magazine's inaugural issue in November 2011. Toume ended the manga in June 2015. Shueisha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.