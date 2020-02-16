'All-Color' Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Volume Listed in April

Series that debuted in August 2017 ends serialization this month

Kodansha is listing a tentatively titled "All-Color" version of the first volume of Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) manga for release on April 17.

The publisher previously released an "All-Color" version of Chūya Koyama 's Space Brothers manga .

Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on February 4 that The Quintessential Quintuplets would end serialization in three chapters.

Haruba had revealed on December 4 that the series will end in the 14th compiled book volume. Haruba added that they had been excited about drawing a manga that would "go on and on" before serializing The Quintessential Quintuplets , but found it to be hard to do so once the serialization began, noting that manga creators who can continue a manga for dozens of volumes are "awesome."

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 17. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 11th volume in English on January 21.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub . The series is getting a second season.

Source: Kodansha via Yaraon!