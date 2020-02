The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese Boys-Love Film Streams Trailer

The official website for the live-action film of Setona Mizushiro 's The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Monday. It also revealed a new poster visual for the film.

Tadayoshi Okura (left in picture below) and Ryō Narita (right) star in the film as Kyōichi Ōtomo and Wataru Imagase, respectively.

The other cast members include (clockwise from upper left in image below):

Shiori Yoshida as Tamaki Okamura, Kyōichi's colleague at work who has a crush on him

as Tamaki Okamura, Kyōichi's colleague at work who has a crush on him Honami Satō as Natsuki, Kyōichi's ex-girlfriend in college

Noriko Kohara as Ruriko Ide, Kyōichi's mistress

Miyu Sakihi as Chikako Ōtomo, Kyōichi's wife

The film will adapt both the The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese ( Kyūso wa Cheese no Yume o Miru ) manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice ( Sōjo no Koi wa Nido Haneru ) sequel manga. Isao Yukisada is directing the film, with a script by Anne Horiizumi. The film will open in Japan on June 5.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed both The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese manga and The Carp on the Chopping Block Jumps Twice sequel, and it describes the former's story:

Ootomo Kyoichi, a weak-willed salaryman in a troubled marriage, is cheating on his wife. To his surprise, his wife hires a private eye to expose his affair–and the private eye is none other than Imagase, an underclassman Kyoichi knew in college. Imagase explains that he's gay and always had a crush on Kyoichi, so he offers to hide the infidelity in exchange for the make-out session he'd always fantasized about back in college. Kyoichi reluctantly agrees, thinking it will save his marriage, but things with Imagase soon spiral out of control.

Shogakukan published the first single-volume manga in 2006 under its Judy Comics imprint. ( Shogakukan 's Judy magazine for adult women serialized from 1983 to 2008.) The manga already spawned a drama CD starring Yūichi Nakamura and Koji Yusa . The sequel shipped in 2009. Seven Seas Entertainment released The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese last November.

Tokyopop released Mizushiro's X-Day manga in 2003, Go! Comi finished releasing her After School Nightmare manga in 2009, JManga published part of her Dousei Ai manga, and Viz Media is releasing her Black Rose Alice manga. Mizushiro's series Un chocolatier de l'amour perdu ( Shitsuren Chocolatier ) received a live-action drama adaptation in 2014, and her Nōnai Poison Berry manga inspired a live-action film in 2015.