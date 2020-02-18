Bushiroad Cancels, Delays Events Until March 19 Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

The entertainment production company Bushiroad announced on Tuesday that it is canceling or delaying its sponsored events until March 19 due to the developing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Bushiroad will provide a future update on events scheduled on March 20 or later.

As a result, Bushiroad is offering refunds for tickets to the affected events, even if they are just postponed instead of canceled completely. The company apologizes for the inconvenience to its customers and the people involved in the events, and ask for their understanding in the matter.

The move affects events for the women's professional wrestling organization World Wonder Ring Stardom, the D4DJ game and anime project, Future Card Buddyfight game, BanG Dream! media project (including ARGONAVIS from BanG Dream! ), Revue Starlight project, Voice Actor Card Collection, Monthly Bushroad manga magazine, Assault Lily doll line, and Rebirth for you anime.

Bushiroad is also canceling a Weiß Schwarz deck preview event scheduled for February 18 to March 31. The D4DJ unit Happy Around! decided not to perform at the Animax Musix Nextage event on February 22, and soon after that announcement, the Animax Musix organizers announced on Tuesday that they are canceling the Animax Musix Nextage event entirely due to COVID-19.

The Taipei Game Show organizers postponed the video game convention, originally planned from February 6 to 9, to this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nintendo confirmed that the outbreak is delaying Nintendo Switch units and accessories destined for Japan, and Bloomberg reported that the disease is "likely" to affect similar shipments destined for the United States and Europe in April.

Singer and voice actress Miku Itō postponed the three-city February 11 event for the Plunderer opening theme song due to COVID-19, although the single stil debuted a day later. Voice actress and singer Yui Ogura 's "Valentine Day Party" event on February 15 required attendees to use masks, disinfectant, and special food-handling procedures. The Petit Asobi event on February 15-16 asked attendees to take countermeasures such as wearing masks and washing hands.

The A3! Season Spring & Summer anime's production committee cited COVID-19 on February 13 as exacerbating its existing scheduling issues that led to the remaining episodes being delayed to April or later. A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime staff has delayed episode 7 from February 21 to a later date due to the outbreak.

The Asteroid in Love anime delayed episode 7's February 14 airing to February 21 and replaced it with a recap "episode 6.5." Asteroid in Love manga creator Quro had posted, "I hate the virus..." on Twitter on February 7, but the anime's production committee did not directly cite the COVID-19 coronavirus as the reason for episode 7's delay.