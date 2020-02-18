Game Freak's Little Town Hero Game's PS4 Version Heads West in June

RPG launches in N. America on June 2, Europe on June 5, Oceania on June 12

NIS America announced on Tuesday that it will launch the PlayStation 4 version of GAME FREAK 's Little Town Hero role-playing game on June 2 in North America, June 5 in Europe, and June 12 in Oceania.

NIS America will release the "Big Idea Edition" on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The special edition bundles the "Life in the Village" art book, "Izzit? Dazzit!" poster, "Defender Duo" lapel pin set, and "Town Tunes" official soundtrack.

The game launched digitally for the Switch in Japan on October 17 (October 16 in North America). The game will launch for the PS4 in Japan on April 23.

Masao Taya directed the game, and Toby Fox ( Undertale ) and Hitomi Satō ( Pokémon series) composed the music. The entirety of the game's story takes place in one small village that lives in peace until the arrival of monsters. The player is able to enlist the aide of villagers to fight against the invaders.

Nintendo revealed the role-playing game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on September 4. The company had announced a new role-playing game from GAME FREAK during a Nintendo Direct presentation in September 2018. The game was tentatively titled " Town " at the time. GAME FREAK then filed for trademarks for "Little Town Hero" in English and Japanese in July 2019.

Sources: PlayStation Blog via Gematsu