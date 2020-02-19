News
Anime Boston to Host Voice Actress Minami Takahashi
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime Boston announced on Wednesday that it will host voice actress Minami Takahashi at this year's event.
Takahashi provided the voice for Megumi Tadokoro in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Grey in Black Clover, Shea Haulia in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest, Kuroka in High School DxD, Lucoa in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Elf Yamada in Eromanga Sensei, Konomi Baba in The [email protected] Million Live!, and Rumina Rikyū in Mikagura School Suite.
Anime Boston will be held at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts from April 10-12.
The event will also host four-member rock band GIRLFRIEND, hip-hop group m-flo, and Studio Trigger staff members Hiroyuki Imaishi, Hiromi Wakabayashi, and Shigeto Koyama.
Sources: Press release, Anime Boston