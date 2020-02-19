Captain Tsubasa Magazine Launches With New Manga on April 2

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Captain Tsubasa Magazine, a new spinoff from Grand Jump that will focus on the Captain Tsubasa franchise , will launch in Japan on April 2. The new magazine will include new manga, including spinoff one-shots, when ship every other month.

The first issue will be 148 pages long. In addition to manga, it will feature interviews, provide information about games and merchandise, and bundle themed bonus items.

Yōichi Takahashi 's Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun soccer manga (pictured right) will move to Captain Tsubasa Magazine , starting with the 103rd chapter.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired three television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

Captain Tsubasa : Rising Sun , the newest manga in the franchise , revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in the magazine in December 2013, and Shueisha shipped the 12th compiled volume in Japan on October 4.