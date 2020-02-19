Kazuki Funatsu Launches Mabataki Yori Hayaku Fighting Manga in March

Manga by Sundome!! Milky Way author centers on freshman high school student who wants fresh start

The March issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kazuki Funatsu ( Yokai Girls ) will launch a new manga titled Mabataki Yori Hayaku (Faster Than the Blink of an Eye) in the magazine's next issue on March 19.

The "fighting manga" centers on Himari Kohanai, a 15-year-old student who hates her clumsy and air-headed self. She wants to turn a new leaf in high school, but makes a mess of it. Still, Himari will do anything to get closer to the one she admires.

Funatsu ended the Sundome!! Milky Way alien comedy manga on November 19. An alternate ending manga titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End will launch in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 26. The Sundome!! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Wednesday .

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the ninth volume on January 28.