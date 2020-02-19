Konosuba Smartphone Game Unveils Opening Video, February 27 Debut

Game will have fully-voiced original story

The official Twitter account for Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Fantastic Days , the smartphone game for the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! franchise , revealed on Monday that the game will debut on February 27 "in the afternoon" in Japan. The game's YouTube channel began streaming the game's opening video on Tuesday.

The game will have a fully-voiced original story, and players will be able to form parties with familiar characters and enter combat.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.