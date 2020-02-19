Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Switch Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game ships on March 6

Nintendo began streaming a trailer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX , its Nintendo Switch remake of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS games, on Tuesday. The trialer previews the game's mechanics.

The game will ship on March 6.

The original roguelike role-playing games debuted in Japan in November 2005 and in North America in September 2006. The Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon ( Pokémon Chō Fushigi no Dungeon ) Nintendo 3DS game, the most recent installment in Spike Chunsoft 's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, debuted in Japan in September 2015 and in North America in November 2015.