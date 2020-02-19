Seven Seas Licenses Sarazanmai Novels & Cube Arts, Unicorns Aren't Horny Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Kunihiko Ikuhara and Teruko Utsumi 's Sarazanmai novels, Tomomi Usui 's Cube Arts manga, and Semi Ikuta's Unicorns Aren't Horny manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of the novel adaptation of Ikuhara's original television anime Sarazanmai in North America on September 1.

The company describes the story:

After accidentally breaking a statue of a mythical kappa, junior high students Kazuki, Toi, and Enta are transformed into kappa themselves as punishment by Keppi, prince of the Kappa Kingdom. Keppi has a task for the boys if they want their bodies back: work for him to hunt down zombie kappa born of twisted human desires. Even scarier, though? They're going to have to expose their own deepest fears and desires to each other to do so!

The first volume of the novels shipped in Japan last April, and the second and final volume shipped in Japan on August 7. Miggy illustrated the novels. Seven Seas will release the Sarazanmai: Reo and Mabu spinoff manga on May 12.

The 11-episode anime premiered last April on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Ikuhara directed the series and, along with Teruko Utsumi , also oversaw the series scripts. Nobuyuki Takeuchi ( Fireworks ) served as chief director. The studios MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , In This Corner of the World , Rage of Bahamut Genesis ) and Lapin Track ( Yuri Kuma Arashi ) produced the series. The anime also inspired a separate manga adaptation and a stage play that debuted in November.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of the Cube Arts manga in North America on September 1.

The company describes the story:

One spring break, a high school freshman is selected as a beta tester for a totally immersive VR experience: the open-world sandbox game “ Cube Arts .” In a world made up of blocks where your imagination is the only limit on what you can build and explore, high school students from all over the country gather together to tame a digital frontier! But this world may be more dangerous than they realized…

The manga launched on Shinchocha's Comic Bunch website in April 2018, and it ended last September. The third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 9.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Unicorns Aren't Horny ( Ikkakujū wa Tsuranukanai! ) in North America on November 10.

The company describes the manga:

Emuko is a twenty-something virgin by choice—in fact, she's never really dated anyone in her entire life. Her roommate is a unicorn, a mythical creature known for its attraction to virgins. This unicorn, named Sea Urchin, adores Emuko, but sometimes Emuko wonders what she might be missing by avoiding romantic love. And does Sea Urchin love Emuko a little too much?

The manga launched in GOT Corporation 's COMIC MeDu manga website in September 2018. GOT Corporation published the manga's first compiled book volume last October.