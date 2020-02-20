22/7 +α Manga Ends With 2nd Volume

Series with original story launched on January 12

The first compiled book volume of Nao Sakai's 22/7 +α manga revealed on February 12 that the manga will end with the second volume, which will ship in April.

The manga adaptation of the 22/7 anime launched on the Sunday Webry manga website on January 12. The manga is telling an original story that will not be told in the anime.

The 22/7 anime premiered on January 11. Aniplex of America is streaming the show as it airs in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll on February 10.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.

The group announced in July 2017 that they were getting an anime project. The group began releasing animated music videos in 2017, and their first character videos debuted in English in May 2018.

Source: 22/7 +α volume 1