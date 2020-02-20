BEASTARS Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Netflix announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga on Thursday.

The English dub cast includes:

The BEASTARS anime will debut on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on October 8, and then premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon on October 9. The anime is getting a second season.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

Shinichi Matsumi (assistant director for Pom Poko , Porco Rosso ; episode director for Rurouni Kenshin , Rage of Bahamut Genesis ) directed the anime at CG anime Studio Orange ( Land of the Lustrous , Dimension W ). Nanami Higuchi ( Little Witch Academia , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) wrote the scripts, Nao Ootsu (firearm design for Saga of Tanya the Evil , sub-character designer for Banana Fish ) designed the characters, Eiji Inomoto ( Kan Colle , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) was the CG chief director, and Satoru Kousaki ( Wake Up, Girls! , Oreimo both seasons, Monogatari Series Second Season ) composed the music.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 8. Viz Media published the manga's fourth volume on January 21, and it will publish the fifth volume on March 17.