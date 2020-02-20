Mixed Vegetables' Ayumi Komura Launches New Manga in April

Manga centers on pure relationship between business couple

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Ayumi Komura will launch a new manga in the magazine's ninth issue on April 3. The magazine did not reveal the manga's title, but hinted that the story will center on the "too-pure relationship" of a business couple.

Komura ended her Kare Cafe ( Old Man's Cafe , seen right) manga in December. Komura launched the manga in Margaret 's sister magazine The Margaret in February 2018. She also ended her Mobakare (Mobile Boyfriend) manga in the main Margaret magazine last August. Komura is serializing the Okuchi no Isha wa Shojo Danshi manga digitally on Margaret 's website.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among the "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.

