North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 16-22
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Real Girl, Space Brothers #0 anime; Downfall, Drifting Classroom manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hunter x Hunter Set 7 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|February 18
|Hunter x Hunter Set 7 DVDCite
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|February 18
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$124.98
|February 18
|Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 18
|Radiant Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 18
|Radiant Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|February 18
|Real Girl BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|February 18
|The Royal Tutor Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 18
|Space Brothers #0 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$39.98
|February 18
|Star Blazers 2199 Complete Series BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|February 18
|Whore to the Core 2 DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.99
|February 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arakawa Under the Bridge Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Vertical
|US$17.95
|February 18
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Dekoboko Sugar Days GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 18
|Downfall GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Drifting Classroom Perfect Edition GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$34.99
|February 18
|Drifting Dragons GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Edens Zero GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Gleipnir GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Golden Kamuy GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Happy Sugar Life GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 18
|How to Train Your Devil GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle: Episode Lyu GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Kakegurui twin GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 18
|O Maidens in Your Savage Season GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Overlord a la Carte GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Ran And The Gray World GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Zero of Truth GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|The Royal Tutor GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Silver Spoon GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 18
|Urusei Yatsura GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 18
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|February 18
|Downfall GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 18
|The Drifting Classroom GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 18
|Drifting Net Café GN 6 (adult)Please
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Edens Zero GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|GE - Good Ending GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Gleipnir GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Golden Kamuy GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 18
|How to Train Your Devil GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 18
|I'll Win You Over, Senpai! GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle: Episode Lyu GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Kakegurui twin GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Lovesick Ellie GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|MabuSasa GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 18
|O Maidens in Your Savage Season GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Overlord a la Carte GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Ran And The Gray World GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Zero of Truth GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|The Royal Tutor GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Saiyuki GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|February 18
|Shōjo Fight GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 18
|Silver Spoon GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 18
|Urusei Yatsura GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|February 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 18
|No Game No Life Novel 10Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banner of the Stars Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 22
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 18
|I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 22
|Log Horizon Novel 1-11Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99 each
|February 18
|No Game No Life Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle PS4, Xbox One gamePlease
|Sega of America
|US$24.99 (individual), US$39.99 (bundle)
|February 18
|Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition Switch gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$19.99
|February 20
|Giraffe and Annika PC gameCite
|Playism
|US$19.99, US$29.98 (Supporter's Bundle)
|February 18
|Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|February 18
|Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|February 18
|Puyo Puyo 2 Switch gamePlease
|Sega of America
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Switch gamePlease
|Sega of America
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] PS4, Switch gamePlease
|Aksys Games
|US$39.99, US$59.99 (Collector's Edition)
|February 20