North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 16-22

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Real Girl, Space Brothers #0 anime; Downfall, Drifting Classroom manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hunter x Hunter Set 7 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 February 18
Hunter x Hunter Set 7 DVDCite Viz Media US$39.99 February 18
Kaguya-sama: Love is War BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$124.98 February 18
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 February 18
Radiant Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$64.98 February 18
Radiant Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 February 18
Real Girl BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 February 18
The Royal Tutor Essentials BDPlease Funimation US$29.98 February 18
Space Brothers #0 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$39.98 February 18
Star Blazers 2199 Complete Series BDPlease Funimation US$69.98 February 18
Whore to the Core 2 DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.99 February 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arakawa Under the Bridge Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Vertical US$17.95 February 18
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 2Cite Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 18
Dekoboko Sugar Days GNAnimeNewsNetwork Tokyopop US$14.99 February 18
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 February 18
Downfall GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Drifting Classroom Perfect Edition GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$34.99 February 18
Drifting Dragons GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 18
Edens Zero GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Gleipnir GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 18
Golden Kamuy GN 14Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 18
Happy Sugar Life GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 18
How to Train Your Devil GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 18
Interspecies Reviewers GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle: Episode Lyu GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
Kakegurui twin GN 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 18
O Maidens in Your Savage Season GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 18
Overlord a la Carte GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Ran And The Gray World GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 18
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Zero of Truth GN 10Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
The Royal Tutor GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 18
Silver Spoon GN 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 18
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 15Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 18
Urusei Yatsura GN 5Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 18
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$7.99 February 18
Downfall GNAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 February 18
The Drifting Classroom GN 2Please Viz Media US$19.99 February 18
Drifting Net Café GN 6 (adult)Please Futabasha US$6.99 February 18
Edens Zero GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
GE - Good Ending GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Gleipnir GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Golden Kamuy GN 14Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 18
How to Train Your Devil GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 18
I'll Win You Over, Senpai! GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Interspecies Reviewers GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle: Episode Lyu GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Kakegurui twin GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Lovesick Ellie GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
MabuSasa GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World GN 2Please Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 18
O Maidens in Your Savage Season GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Overlord a la Carte GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Ran And The Gray World GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 18
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 3: Zero of Truth GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
The Royal Tutor GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Saiyuki GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 February 18
Shōjo Fight GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 18
Silver Spoon GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Tokyo Ghoul:re GN 15Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 18
Urusei Yatsura GN 5Please Viz Media US$13.99 February 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 3Please Yen Press US$13.99 February 18
No Game No Life Novel 10Cite Yen Press US$13.99 February 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banner of the Stars Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 22
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 18
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 22
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 18
I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 22
Log Horizon Novel 1-11Please Yen Press US$7.99 each February 18
No Game No Life Novel 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle PS4, Xbox One gamePlease Sega of America US$24.99 (individual), US$39.99 (bundle) February 18
Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition Switch gamePlease CAPCOM US$19.99 February 20
Giraffe and Annika PC gameCite Playism US$19.99, US$29.98 (Supporter's Bundle) February 18
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 February 18
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 February 18
Puyo Puyo 2 Switch gamePlease Sega of America US$7.99 February 20
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Switch gamePlease Sega of America US$7.99 February 20
Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[cl-r] PS4, Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$39.99, US$59.99 (Collector's Edition) February 20

