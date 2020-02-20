Saki Aikawa Launches Black Marriage Manga on March 5

Manga centers on girl with inherited orphanage on verge of closure

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that Saki Aikawa will launch a new manga titled Black Marriage in the magazine's next issue on March 5. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and the 53-page first chapter will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on Akari, a girl who inherits an orphanage from her late parents, but the orphanage is under threat of being shut down. In her desperate hour, a handsome man arrives to save the orphanage and Akari from disaster.

Aikawa ended the Tsukikage Moratorium manga last November. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final volume on January 16. Aikawa launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in May 2017. Aikawa also ended the Yagami-kun wa, Kyō mo Ijiwaru (Yagami-kun is Teasing Me Again Today) manga in September. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume last October.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker service published all three volumes of Aikawa's The Fox's Kiss ( Koyoi, Kimi to Kiss no Chigiri o ) manga in English in December 2017.