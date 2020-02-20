News
Sonic the Hedgehog Film Earns US$70 Million in 1st 4 Days in U.S.
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Box Office Mojo website reported on Tuesday that Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend from Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17. The film ranked at #1 every day from Friday to Monday. It also ranked #1 and earned an additional US$5,082,338 on Tuesday, February 18, bringing its U.S. total gross to US$75,084,412.
The film's US$70 million holiday weekend box office exceeded the previous estimate of US$68 million. The film earned US$58,018,348 from Friday to Sunday to also exceed the earlier three-day estimate of US$57 million.
The film opened in 41 countries outside of the U.S. over the weekend. The film has now earned US$125,589,459 worldwide. The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie).
Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Parks and Recreation) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) plays the villain Robotnik.
Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller (Deadpool) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.
Source: Box Office Mojo