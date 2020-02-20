Sonic the Hedgehog Film Earns US$70 Million in 1st 4 Days in U.S.

Film has grossed US$125 million worldwide

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Tuesday that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend from Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17. The film ranked at #1 every day from Friday to Monday. It also ranked #1 and earned an additional US$5,082,338 on Tuesday, February 18, bringing its U.S. total gross to US$75,084,412.

The film's US$70 million holiday weekend box office exceeded the previous estimate of US$68 million. The film earned US$58,018,348 from Friday to Sunday to also exceed the earlier three-day estimate of US$57 million.

The film opened in 41 countries outside of the U.S. over the weekend. The film has now earned US$125,589,459 worldwide. The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise ) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.

Source: Box Office Mojo