Dino Girl Gauko 2nd Season Premieres on Netflix on March 20

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the second season of the kids anime Dino Girl Gauko ( Kyōryū Shōjo Gauko ) on March 20. The company also announced that Lu over the wall will debut on the service on March 18, and both Resident Evil: Apocalypse and Resident Evil: Extinction will debut on March 1.

Netflix describes the second season of Dino Girl Gauko :

Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

The first season debuted on Netflix on November 22.

Akira Shigino ( Osomatsu-kun , Nanako SOS , Crayon Shin-chan movies 17 and 18) is directing the anime at Ascension . Kimiko Ueno ( Crayon Shin-chan ) is writing the anime. The first episode, "Dad's Little Secret" ("Otōsan no Himitsu"), competed in the TV Films category of last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

Lu over the wall opened in Japan in May 2017, and won the top "Cristal for a Feature Film" award at the Annecy International Film Festival in June 2017. The film also won the Silver Prize for the "Best Animated Feature Film" audience award at Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival in August 2017.

GKIDS screened the film in the United States and Canada in May. The film earned US$66,067 in its opening weekend. Shout! Factory released the film on home video in February 2019.

Yuasa directed the film and penned the film alongside Reiko Yoshida . Eunyoung Choi served as the film's producer.

The Resident Evil: Apocalypse film opened in the United States in 2004 as a sequel to the Resident Evil film. Resident Evil: Extinction followed as another sequel in 2007.

The first Resident Evil zombie apocalypse film based on CAPCOM 's survival horror game series premiered in 2002 with actress Milla Jovovich as protagonist Alice. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , the "final" live-action film, opened in Japan in December 2016, and in North America in January 2017.

The franchise has earned US$1.2 billion worldwide, with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter alone grossing US$312 million worldwide. The franchise is Europe's most successful independent horror-genre movie franchise in history and the highest-grossing film series to be based on a video game.

Netflix 's website briefly listed a description for an unconfirmed Resident Evil series earlier this month.

Source: Email correspondence