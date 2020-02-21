Emma: A Victorian Romance Anime's English Dub Casts James Rieser as Hakim

Right Stuf 's Nozomi Entertainment label revealed on Kickstarter on Friday that James Rieser will voice Hakim in the new English dub of the Emma: A Victorian Romance anime.

Other dub cast members include:

Right Stuf ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to create an English-dubbed HD production of the anime, and it met its stretch goal for an English dub for the second season. The campaign ran from September to October 2018.

Joe Digiorgi ( Aria , His and Her Circumstances , Comic Party , Boogiepop Phantom ) is directing the dub at Headline Studios. Rhiannon Ross has joined the dub staff as an adviser for recording sessions to ensure the authenticity of English dialects, and Jim and Carolyn Johnson of AccentHelp are also consulting on the script adaptations and auditions.

The release will be the first time the anime will be on Blu-ray Disc, as it has not had a Blu-ray Disc release in Japan.

Right Stuf 's Nozomi Entertainment describes Emma: A Victorian Romance :

In 19th-century London, class lines are sharply drawn, and the social standing to which people are born dictates the path their lives will follow. Emma, an honest and hardworking young maid, never felt her place in life to be a burden. But then she met William, a member of the gentry and the eldest son of a wealthy family. His warm smile and earnest affection threaten to capture her heart... but can love truly conquer all?

Emma: A Victorian Romance adapts Kaoru Mori 's Emma manga. The first 12-episode season debuted in 2005, while the 12-episode second season debuted in 2007. Nozomi Entertainment released both seasons on DVD in 2008.

Source: Kickstarter