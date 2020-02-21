Glacier Bay Books Releases Glaeolia Collection of Indie Manga in English

Collection to include works by 12 authors

The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books announced on Friday that it will release Glaeolia , a collection of indie manga, in English. The volume will feature more than 250 pages.

Glacier Bay Books describes the collection:

We're proud to announce Glaeolia, a new 250+ page English-language collection of indie manga, with stories from Arantoochika, Hiuchi tana, Kawakatsu Tokushige, Masumura Jūshichi, mogcom, Moriizumi Takehito, Morita Rui, Okuda Akiko, Onta Niwako, Shinnosuke Saika, Yamakawa Naoto, and Yosomachi. These include self-published works ( dōjinshi ), as well as works selected from indie manga magazines and mainstream publishers. Each volume will be numbered from a limited print run of 300.

Glacier Bay Books stated the collection should be available to pre-order in early March through the company's website.



Sources: Email correspondence, Glacier Bay Books' Twitter account and website