Hiroshi Motomiya Launches New Manga in Grand Jump in April

Manga teased as Motomiya's 1st "teacher" manga

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiroshi Motomiya will launch a new manga in the 10th issue on April 15. The magazine teased the manga as Motomiya's first "teacher" manga.

Grand Jump posted an image on Wednesday to preview the new manga (top in image below)

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened on November 1.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched the Good Job manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in June 2018. He is also serializing Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] in Grand Jump . The manga's second part launched last March.