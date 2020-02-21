Live-Action Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Film to Compete at Italy's Udine Far East Film Fest

Film opened in Japan on February 7 at #1

The cast and staff for the live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga revealed during at a special appearance at a Thursday screening that the film will screen in competition at The Udine Far East Film Festival 22 in Udine, Italy. The festival will take place from April 24 to May 2.

The film opened in Japan on February 7 on 304 screens. It debuted at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 169,000 tickets for 229,400,150 yen (about US$2.08 million) from Saturday to Sunday, and sold over 220,000 tickets for over 300 million yen (about US$2.73 million) from Friday to Sunday during its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 735,816,300 yen (about US$6.69 million) as of February 16.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama ) directed the film. Mitsuki Takahata and Kento Yamazaki star in the film as Narumi and Hirotaka, respectively

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. The manga's eighth volume shipped on December 13. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and released the third omnibus volume in November 2018.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan.

Source: Eiga.com via Otakomu