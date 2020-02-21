Oya-san to Boku Manga Gets TV Anime Shorts in March

Best-selling essay manga about author, his landlady inspired anime short in January 2018

NHK announced on Friday Tarō Yabe's Oya-san to Boku (Landlady and Me) essay manga is getting a series of anime shorts that will premiere on NHK on March 2 at 11:45 p.m. The anime will air for five consecutive nights, and each episode will be five-minutes long.

Akiko Yano will perform the theme song. Hazumu Sakuta ( Neko no Dayan ) is directing the shorts at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Polar Bear's Café ) is writing the scripts. Shūsaku Kamikawa is voicing the man, and Naoko Watanabe is voicing the landlady.

The manga is based on Yabe's real life experiences with his landlady.

The manga originally serialized in Shinchosha 's Shōsetsu Shinchō novel magazine beginning in 2016. Within three months, the book had sold 200,000 copies. The second serialization titled Oya-san to Boku Korekara (Landlady and Me Afterward) launched in Weekly Shinchō magazine in April 2018. The manga went on hiatus in August 2018 following the the death of Yabe's elderly landlady, the subject of the manga. The manga then resumed in November 2018.

The two manga have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

The manga inspired an anime short in January 2018, and won the short work prize at the 22nd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2018.

Oya-san to Boku is Yabe's debut manga. He is best known as part of the comedy duo Karateka. His father, Mitsunori Yabe, was a picture book author.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web