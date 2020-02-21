Seven Seas Licenses Cutie and the Beast, Blue Giant Manga, 'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Light Novels

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed the Cutie and the Beast and Blue Giant manga. The company also licensed the ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! and Yes, No, or Maybe? light novels.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of the manga of Yuhi Azumi's Cutie and the Beast ( Pujo to Yajū: JK ga Akyuyaku Wrestler ni Koi Shita Hanashi in Japan) manga on October 6.

The company describes the story:

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Azumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 13.

Seven Seas will publish Shinichi Ishizuka 's 10-volume Blue Giant manga series as five omnibus volumes. The company will release the first omnibus volume on October 27.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Miyamoto Dai, a student with a taste for basketball, changes his life the first time he sees a live jazz performance. The incredible music strikes a chord deep inside him, and he immediately decides to dedicate himself to the saxophone. He has no skills, no formal training, and no idea what he's up against, but his obsession drives him to play that instrument day after day. Will passion be enough to become the player of his dreams? This award-winning manga from Shinichi Ishizuka , compiled into five omnibus volumes for its English debut, is a pitch-perfect drama about the power of music.

Ishizuka launched the manga in Big Comic in May 2013, and ended it in August 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in September 2016. The manga was nominated for the eighth Manga Taisho Awards in 2015, as well as the ninth awards in 2016. The manga won the Grand Prize in the Manga Division of the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2017. Ishizuka launched a sequel series titled Blue Giant Supreme in September 2016, and the protagonist Dai travels overseas in the story.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of kiki and Kinta 's ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! ( Omae Gotoki ga Maо̄ ni Kateru to Omou na to Yūsha Party wo Tsuihо̄ Sareta no de, О̄to de Kimama ni Kurashitai in Japan) novels on October 27.

Seven Seas describes the story:

Flamme Apricot would've been content to live her entire life in her little village in peace. Unfortunately for her, a god prophesied she would be the one to defeat the Demon King–and Flamme, with her terrible stats and useless abilities, has known nothing but misery ever since. Her life hits rock bottom when the hero's party, fed up with dragging her dead weight along, decides to sell her off into slavery to get rid of her. But a brush with death finally awakens something in Flamme–rather than ending, her story might just be getting started. And this time, instead of a traitorous party, she has a woman she loves by her side.

Kiki launched the novel series with illustrations by Kinta in 2018, and Micro Magazine published the third volume in Japan in July 2019. The third volume shipped in Japan in July 2019.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Michi Ichiho and Lala Takemiya 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) light novel series on October 6.

The company describes the story:

Kunieda Kei is a popular TV announcer known for being a cool and flawless professional. But on the inside, he's the opposite: brash, hot-tempered, and as prickly as can be. Still, Kei juggles his private and professional personas successfully until one day, the unthinkable happens: stop-motion animator Tsuzuki Ushio from work sees him at the grocery store with his real personality on display! Now Kei has to figure out how to navigate a relationship he didn't expect. But is that really as scary as the possibility that someone might love both sides of him?

Ichiho launched the novel series with illustrations by Takemiya in November 2014, and Shinshokan published the series' third volume in 2016. The series' first "OFF AIR" spinoff volume debuted in August 2017, and the second debuted on October 31.