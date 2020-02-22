Cuvie's Erzsebet Manga Ends

Historical fiction manga about Hungarian independence launched in 2017

Kodansha 's Comic Days manga website published the final chapter on Friday of Cuvie 's Erzsebet manga.

Cuvie had launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nemesis magazine in April 2017, but moved the manga to the Comic Days website after Nemesis ceased publication in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's second volume on June 7.

The historical fiction manga takes place in the 19th century, and follows a Hungarian independence activist named Ida as she comes in contact with Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

CMX Manga published Cuvie 's six-volume Dorothea manga in English in 2008-2009. Fakku published Cuvie 's one-volume Alluring Woman adult manga in English in 2014. Media Do started releasing Cuvie 's ongoing La Magnifique Grande Scène ( Kenran taru Grande Scène ) manga in 2018.



Source: Comic Days