Golden Japanesque Manga by Kare First Love's Kaho Miyasaka Approaches Climax
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The April issue of Shogakukan's Cheese! magazine announced on Saturday that Kaho Miyasaka's Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan manga is nearing its climax.
Miyasaka launched the manga in Cheese! in its December 2018 issue, after ending the Akai Ito spinoff manga 1/100,000 in the October 2018 issue of the magazine. Shogakukan published the third volume of Golden Japanesque: Yokohama Karen-tan on November 26. The fourth volume will ship on March 26.
The "Cinderella romance" manga takes place in Yokohama in the Meiji era. A 16-year-old young woman named Maria is bullied for her blue eyes and blonde hair, which she got from a father whom she has never met. She dyes her hair black and covers her eyes with her bangs in order to fit in, but one day a young man discovers her secret.
Viz Media published Miyasaka's Kare First Love series in North America. Miyasaka's other manga include Bokutachi wa Shitteshimatta, Real Kiss, Kiss in the Blue, Barairo no Yakusoku, and Hōkago wa Koi no Yokan, among others.
1/100,000 is inspiring a live-action film that was slated to open last year, but has yet to open.
Source: Cheese! April issue