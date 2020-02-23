New Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Anime Project Reveals Cast, April 10 Premiere

Project also gets digital novel, magazine content

A livestream presentation revealed on Sunday the main cast and April 10 premiere for " Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru " (Seven-Souled Ryūjinmaru), anime studio Sunrise and Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations toy brand's new project in the Mashin Eiyūden Wataru franchise. The anime will have a total of nine episodes divided between two halves.

The cast and characters include:

Mayumi Tanaka as Wataru Ikusabe



Megumi Hayashibara as Himiko Shinobibe



Kazue Ikura as Toraō



Ryūsōmaru



Ryūsenmaru



Tesshō Genda is playing Ryūjinmaru, and Tomomichi Nishimura is playing Shibaraku Tsurugibe. The cast members are reprising their roles from earlier anime in the franchise.

The anime will premiere on Bandai Spirits ' YouTube channel on April 10, and one new episode will debut every other Friday for four episodes. The series' five-episode second half is slated to debut in September.

The presentation also announced additional works related to the first half of the story for the Mashin Eiyūden Wataru Shichi Tamashii no Ryūjinmaru project. A novel adaptation will serialize on the Yatate Bunko website, Sunrise 's novel imprint, beginning in April. A "visual story" in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine will feature articles related to the project. Shogakukan 's CocoCoro Online website and CoroCoro Aniki magazine will also feature related projects.

Hiroshi Koujina ( Hunter x Hunter ) is directing the new project, and Momoko Makiuchi ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is designing the characters at Studio Live . Astrays is in charge of mechanical design . Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama ( My Hero Academia , One-Punch Man ) at Atelier Musa are the project's art directors, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Bandai Spirits is in charge of planning cooperation, and Sunrise is handling production.

The project's story follows series protagonist Wataru, who goes to the world Sōkaizan in response to a call about an incident there. An evil presence shrouds the area, and the robot Ryūjinmaru's power has been sealed. Together with his friends Shibaraku, Toraō, and Himiko, Wataru begins a new journey.

Sunrise 's original Mashin Eiyūden Wataru television anime series premiered in 1988. The Mashin Eiyūden Wataru 2 sequel debuted in 1990, followed by the Chō Mashin Eiyūden Wataru sequel in 1997. The franchise also inspired three original video anime that debuted between 1989 and 1993.

The franchise's story centers on the elementary school boy Wataru Ikusabe. He aids a crisis in another world, fighting against the evil king Doakuda together with Ryūjinmaru and his friends.