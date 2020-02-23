News
Sonic the Hedgehog Film Tops US$200 Million Worldwide
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Entertainment news magazine Variety and the Box Office Mojo website reported on Sunday that Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned the estimated equivalent of US$38.3 million from overseas markets over the weekend, with the total foreign gross of the film standing at an estimated US$96.5 million. With the addition of the estimated US$26.3 million take of the film in the United States over the weekend, the estimated worldwide total gross for the film is now at US$203,101,671.
The film is projected to top the U.S. box office again this weekend, bringing its cumulative U.S. total so far to an estimated $106,601,671. Its estimated cumulative totals in its top overseas markets are US$19.1 million in the United Kingdom (at #1 for two weekends), US$12.3 million in Mexico, and US$9.1 million in France.
The film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17.
The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie).
Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Parks and Recreation) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) plays the villain Robotnik.
Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller (Deadpool) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.
Sources: Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione), Box Office Mojo