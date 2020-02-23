Sonic the Hedgehog Film Tops US$200 Million Worldwide

Film has earned an estimated US$106 million domestically, US$96.5 million overseas

Entertainment news magazine Variety and the Box Office Mojo website reported on Sunday that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film earned the estimated equivalent of US$38.3 million from overseas markets over the weekend, with the total foreign gross of the film standing at an estimated US$96.5 million. With the addition of the estimated US$26.3 million take of the film in the United States over the weekend, the estimated worldwide total gross for the film is now at US$203,101,671.

The film is projected to top the U.S. box office again this weekend, bringing its cumulative U.S. total so far to an estimated $106,601,671. Its estimated cumulative totals in its top overseas markets are US$19.1 million in the United Kingdom (at #1 for two weekends), US$12.3 million in Mexico, and US$9.1 million in France.

The film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17.

The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise ) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.

Sources: Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione), Box Office Mojo