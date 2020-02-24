Voice Actress Chiaki Takahashi Leaves Hospital After Appendicitis

Voice actress Chiaki Takahashi revealed on her Twitter account on Monday that she has been discharged after hopitalization due to acute appendicitis. She thanked her followers for their concern and encouragement.

Takahashi revealed last Tuesday that she would return to work this week. She explained that she suffered from severe stomach pains before daybreak the night before, and was rushed to the hospital. However, her symptoms began to recede.

Takahashi's best known roles include Azusa Miura in The [email protected] , Mitsuki Hayase in Rumbling Hearts , Kanako Sanjō in Terraformars , Takako Itsukushima in Otoboku , and Aoi Kirishima in A Town Where You Live .