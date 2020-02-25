28th Power Rangers Season to Use Ryūsoulger Footage

New series will premiere in 2021

The official Twitter account for the Power Rangers franchise began streaming a trailer for the second season of Power Rangers Beast Morphers on Saturday. The ending of the trailer features footage of "season 28" of the Power Rangers franchise , which features footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series. The new series will premiere in 2021.

Here's the extended trailer for Season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS!



Make sure you watch until the very end 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JGNSueXLAO — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 22, 2020

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered last March. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise 's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered last March. The series uses footage from Toei 's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season will premiere this weekend. It is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.