28th Power Rangers Season to Use Ryūsoulger Footage
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Power Rangers franchise began streaming a trailer for the second season of Power Rangers Beast Morphers on Saturday. The ending of the trailer features footage of "season 28" of the Power Rangers franchise, which features footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series. The new series will premiere in 2021.
Here's the extended trailer for Season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS!— POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 22, 2020
Make sure you watch until the very end 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JGNSueXLAO
Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger, the 43rd
Power Rangers Beast Morphers premiered last March. The series uses footage from Toei's Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters series, which premiered in February 2012 and was the 36th entry in the Super Sentai series. The second season will premiere this weekend. It is the first series to feature a toy collection from Hasbro Inc.
Source: Power Rangers franchise's Twitter account via The Tokusatsu Network