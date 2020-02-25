Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Film Opens at #6

The live-action film of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga stayed at #4 in its third weekend. The film earned 101,419,300 yen (about US$920,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 960,143,750 yen (about US$8.71 million).

The film debuted at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 169,000 tickets for 229,400,150 yen (about US$2.08 million) from Saturday to Sunday, and sold over 220,000 tickets for over 300 million yen (about US$2.73 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film opened on February 7 in 304 screens. The film earned 18% more in its opening weekend than the live-action The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. film, which also starred Kento Yamazaki and was directed by Yūichi Fukuda .

The Eiga.com website is projecting that the film will eventually earn more than 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.66 million). Pia's exit poll of filmgoers on opening day reported a satisfaction rating of 83.9 from a survey sample of 85.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film opened at #6 in its opening weekend. The film opened on last Friday, February 21 in 48 theaters.

Fathom Events and Toei Animation will screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25.

Tomohisa Taguchi (four-part Persona 3 the Movie film series, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) directed the film at Yumeta Company . Akatsuki Yamatoya ( Digimon Adventure , Digimon Frontier , Digimon: Data Squad ) wrote the screenplay, and Seiji Tachikawa ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Blue Spring Ride ) was the chief animation director. Toei Animation is credited for production.

Hiromi Seki , Toei Animation 's original producer for the Digimon anime projects, served as the supervisor of the new film project. Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru also returned from the first Digimon anime projects as the new film project's character designer. Kenji Watanabe designed the Digimon monsters for the new project, as he did for the previous Digimon projects.

The Gekijōban Kishiryū Sentai Ryusoulger VS Lupinranger VS Patranger Super Sentai film dropped dropped out of the top 10 in its third weekend. The film earned 22,821,540 yen (about US$207,000 from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 250,286,900 yen (about US$2.27 million).

Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), the second of the planned five compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime, ranked at #1 in the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan last Friday, February 21.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan last November. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi : Propose-Hen (The World's Greatest First Love: Proposal Arc), the new anime based on Shungiku Nakamura 's The World's Greatest First Love: The Case of Ritsu Onodera boys-love manga, ranked at #2 in the mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan last Friday, February 21.

The new anime celebrates the fifth anniversary of Kadokawa 's Emerald magazine, where the manga is currently serialized. The magazine launched in August 2014. The magazine is based on the magazine of the same name from within the story of The World's Greatest First Love . The manga transferred to the magazine in its debut issue.

Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather , the first of three planned theatrical anime adaptations of Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ), dropped from #1 to #3 in the mini-theater ranking in its second weekend.

The film ranked at #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake performed the theme song "Moratorium."

Sources: Eiga.com, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC