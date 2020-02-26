Aho-Girl Author Hiroyuki Details New Manga

Kanojo mo Kanojo series launches on March 4

Manga creator Hiroyuki posted on Twitter on Tuesday a photograph of a page in this year's 13th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , which previews his previously announced new manga. The manga is titled Kanojo mo Kanojo (She's a Girl Too), and it will launch in the magazine's next issue on March 4. The series will debut with a color opening page and two chapters with 42 total pages.

The magazine previews the manga: "Having a girlfriend is the best! But what about two girlfriends? If two of 'the best' are together, would that also be 'the strongest'? Should people seek out that state? It's something like that!"

Hiroyuki 's Aho-Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Irodori Comics recently announced that it will publish Hiroyuki 's "Two-Timing Fair and Square" and "Of Girls, Love, and Money" dōjin (indie) manga.

Hiroyuki is the younger brother of manga creator Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ).