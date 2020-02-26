Dengeki PlayStation Magazine to Switch to Irregular Publication Schedule

Last monthly issue will ship on March 28

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Online website announced on Wednesday that the Dengeki PlayStation magazine will cease regular publication as of the May issue on March 28. The magazine will then move to an irregular publishing schedule as special issues or mooks (magazine books). Dengeki Online articles and the "Dengeki PS Live" streams will still use the Dengeki PlayStation brand name.

The magazine's latest issue (seen right) shipped on January 28.

The magazine switched to a monthly publishing schedule in July 2018. Before that, Kadokawa published a new issue of the magazine on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

Dengeki PlayStation launched in 1995. The magazine is part of Kadokawa 's Dengeki family of games magazines, and focuses primarily on games and news for Sony 's PlayStation line of home gaming consoles. The first issue debuted only a few months after the December 1994 release of the original PlayStation console in Japan.

Source: Dengeki Online via Hachima Kikō