Platinum Games' Hideki Kamiya Teases Project G.G. in Trailer

Platinum Games announced a new game project tentatively titled Project G.G. on its Platinum4 teaser website on Wednesday. The company began streaming a teaser trailer.

The trailer teases that the project is the "climax to the Hideki Kamiya superhero trilogy." Platinum Games is self-publishing Project G.G., which will be the first game based on an original Platinum intellectual property.

Kamiya is directing, and Atsushi Inaba is producing the game.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's Kickstarter campaign was the first of four announcements on Platinum Games ' "Platinum4" teaser website, which the company opened on February 3. Project G.G. is the second announcement. The website lists the remaining two announcements as coming soon.

Platinum Games producer Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations. Inaba stated that the first title that the company was planning to publish on its own would be small in scope but "purely platinum-colored," and would deliver on the game elements that the company had focused on. Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .

Source: Platinum Games via Gematsu