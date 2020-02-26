Ryohgo Narita's Kuroha & Nijisuke 'Season 2' Manga Ends

Narita, Nazuna Hakubai launched season 2 of series in May 2018

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app published the final chapter of Kuroha to Nijisuke: Kuroki Majo no Divertimento (Kuroha & Nijisuke: The Black Witch's Divertimento), the "second season" of Ryohgo Narita and Nazuna Hakubai's Kuroha to Nijisuke manga, on Tuesday .

The manga centers on Kuroha Yoitsuji, a girl who has been blessed with incredible luck. Others around her have been negatively affected by her luck, and she thus feels trapped within her own fate. Kuroha meets Nijisuke Murokawa, a man who always finds himself in unlucky incidents. Between their two extremes, the two get caught up in non-stop action.

The manga is the "second season" of the original Kuroha to Nijisuke manga, and Narita and Hakubai launched the manga in Magazine Pocket in May 2018. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume last April.

Narita and Hakubai launched the original "first season" manga mini-series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Sirius magazine in October 2016, and ended it in December of the same year. Kodansha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2017.

Narita began the ongoing Baccano! light novel series with illustrations by Katsumi Enami in 2003. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2007. Shinta Fujimoto drew a manga adaptation, and after it ended in January 2017, Narita and Fujimoto launched a new original manga titled Dead Mount Death Play . Yen Press is releasing the Baccano! novels, their manga adaptation, and the Dead Mount Death Play manga in North America.

Narita's Durarara!! novels with art by Suzuhito Yasuda have inspired multiple adaptations, including television anime, video games, and manga series. Yen Press is publishing the light novels and manga in North America. The novels' first arc ended in 2014 with the 13th volume, and Narita relaunched the series as Durarara!! SH .

Sources: Nazuna Hakuba's Twitter account, Magazine Pocket