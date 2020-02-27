24th Detective Conan Film's Trailer Previews Tokyo Jihen Theme Song

Film opens on April 17

The official website for the Detective Conan films began streaming a trailer on Friday for Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ( Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ), the franchise 's 24th film. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi) by rock band Tokyo Jihen.

Band leader Ringo Sheena composed and wrote the lyrics for the song. The group's "News" EP single ships on April 8 with the song, and it will also be available digitally on February 29.

The film will open on April 17.

The film will center on the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, his mother Mary Sera, and Conan Edogawa himself.

In the story, Japan is celebrating the upcoming World Sports Games (WSG), the world's largest sporting event, in Tokyo. The "Japanese Bullet," the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train, is built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremonies. The train is set to run from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at up to 1,000 kilometers per hour (about 600 miles per hour). However, a bizarre incident occurs during a party held by famous major sponsors, leading to a string of kidnappings of top executives. Conan deduces a possible link to serial abductions in the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.

Minami Hamabe will play Erii Ishioka (name romanization not confirmed) in the film. The character is in charge of guest seating on the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music.

Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , the franchise 's 23rd film, opened in Japan last April, and sold 1,458,263 tickets to earn 1,886,292,700 yen (about US$16.85 million) in its first three days. The film had sold 7,164,729 tickets to earn a total of 9,182,702,500 yen (about US$86.6 million) as of August 25. The film is the seventh consecutive Detective Conan film to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise .