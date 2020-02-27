News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 23-29

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms anime; Hi Score Girl, Sweat and Soap manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
City Hunter Season 1 Part 1 BD Discotek Media US$59.95 February 25
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection Steelbook BD/DVD Funimation US$39.98 February 25
Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 February 25
Food Wars! The Third Plate BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 February 25
Food Wars! The Third Plate DVD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 25
Food Wars! The Third Plate Premium Box Set BD/DVD Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 February 25
Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms BD Discotek Media US$19.95 February 25
The Great Passage BD Discotek Media US$39.95 February 25
Hump Bang! BD (adult) Media Blasters US$29.99 February 25
Hump Bang! DVD (adult) Media Blasters US$29.99 February 25
Kanojo X Kanojo X Kanojo/Aki Sora BD (adult) Media Blasters US$39.99 February 25
Psycho Armor Govarian BD Discotek Media US$39.95 February 25
A Sister's All You Need Complete Series Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 February 25
Wanna Be the Strongest in the World Essentials BD Funimation US$29.98 February 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 12 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 25
Blood on the Tracks GN 1 Vertical US$12.95 February 25
The Brave-Tuber GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 25
Can an Otaku Like Me Be an Idol? GN (adult) Fakku US$14.95 February 25
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 25
Destiny Lovers GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 25
The Devil is a Part-Timer! GN 15 Yen Press US$12.99 February 25
Frisky Fever GN (adult) Fakku US$19,95 February 29
Goblin Slayer! Brand New Day GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 February 25
Hina Matsuri GN 7 One Peace Books US$11.95 February 25
Hi Score Girl GN 1 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 25
In/Spectre GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Land of the Lustrous GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 25
Magus of the Library GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 25
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 11 Yen Press US$12.99 February 25
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 10 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 25
Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 6 Udon Entertainment US$13.99 February 25
RaW Hero GN 1 Yen Press US$14.99 February 25
Saiyuki: The Original Series Resurrected Edition GN 1 (hardcover) Kodansha Comics US$22.99 February 25
Stravaganza GN 3 Udon Entertainment US$19.99 February 25
Sweat and Soap GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 February 25
Trinity Seven GN 19 Yen Press US$12.99 February 25
Ultra Kaiju Humanization Project GN 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$12.99 February 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altair: A Record of Battles GN 15 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
The Ancient Magus' Bride GN 12 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 25
Berserk Deluxe GN 4 (hardcover) Dark Horse US$49.99 February 26
The Brave-Tuber GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 25
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
The Devil is a Part-Timer! GN 15 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 3 Futabasha US$6.99 February 25
Drowning Love GN 17 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Goblin Slayer! Brand New Day GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 1 North Stars Pictures US$4.99 February 25
Guilty GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Happy Sugar Life GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 1-2 Viz Media US$6.99 each February 25
Hi-Fi Cluster GN 1-3 Viz Media US$6.99 each February 25
Hotaru's Way GN 12 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 25
I Fell in Love After School GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
In/Spectre GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
The Island of Giant Insects GN 2 Akita Shoten US$6.99 February 25
Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 13 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Land of the Lustrous GN 10 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
The Last Saiyuki GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 February 25
Magus of the Library GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
The Mermaid Prince GN 1 North Stars Pictures US$6.99 February 25
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 10 Seven Seas Entertainment US$9.99 February 25
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
RaW Hero GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers GN 1-4 Yen Press US$6.99 each February 25
Sweat and Soap GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Trinity Seven GN 19 Yen Press US$6.99 February 25
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 February 25
Which Hana? GN 2 Futabasha US$6.99 February 25
Your Love Belongs to Me GN (adult) MediBang! US$6.99 February 25
Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 February 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Novel 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 25
Kingdom Hearts III Novel 1 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 2 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 11 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 9 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 12 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 4 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 25
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 6 Yen Press US$13.99 February 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kingdom Hearts III Novel 1 Yen Press US$7.99 February 25
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 2 Yen Press US$7.99 February 25
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 25
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 9 Yen Press US$7.99 February 25
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 12 Yen Press US$7.99 February 25
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 5 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 27
Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 6 Yen Press US$7.99 February 25
Tearmoon Empire Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 24
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$6.99 February 23
World's End Harem: Fantasia Novel 2 Seven Seas Entertainment US$13.99 February 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Marco & The Galaxy Dragon PC game ShiraVN US$19.99 February 28
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC game CAPCOM US$29.99 February 25
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows PS4, Xbox One, PC game Bandai Namco Entertainment America US$59.99, US$79.99 (Deluxe Edition) February 28
Rune Factory 4 Switch game XSEED Games US$39.99, US$59.99 (Archival Edition) February 25
Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers iOS, Android game Bandai Namco Entertainment free (includes in-app purchases) February 27
Samurai Shodown Switch game SNK US$49.99 February 25
Yakuza 0 Xbox One, PC game Sega of America US$19.99 (standalone; or included with Xbox Game Pass subscription) February 26

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Gappa: The Triphibian Monster BD Media Blasters US$19.99 February 25
Gappa: The Triphibian Monster DVD Media Blasters US$19.99 February 25
