News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 23-29
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms anime; Hi Score Girl, Sweat and Soap manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|City Hunter Season 1 Part 1 BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|February 25
|Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection Steelbook BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|February 25
|Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- Essentials BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 25
|Food Wars! The Third Plate BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|February 25
|Food Wars! The Third Plate DVDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 25
|Food Wars! The Third Plate Premium Box Set BD/DVDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|February 25
|Great Conquest: The Romance of Three Kingdoms BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$19.95
|February 25
|The Great Passage BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 25
|Hump Bang! BD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|February 25
|Hump Bang! DVD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|February 25
|Kanojo X Kanojo X Kanojo/Aki Sora BD (adult)Please
|Media Blasters
|US$39.99
|February 25
|Psycho Armor Govarian BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|February 25
|A Sister's All You Need Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 25
|Wanna Be the Strongest in the World Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$29.98
|February 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Blood on the Tracks GN 1Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 25
|The Brave-Tuber GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Can an Otaku Like Me Be an Idol? GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$14.95
|February 25
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Destiny Lovers GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Frisky Fever GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19,95
|February 29
|Goblin Slayer! Brand New Day GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Hina Matsuri GN 7Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|February 25
|Hi Score Girl GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 25
|In/Spectre GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Land of the Lustrous GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Magus of the Library GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Otherworldly Izakaya "Nobu" GN 6Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
|RaW Hero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 25
|Saiyuki: The Original Series Resurrected Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$22.99
|February 25
|Stravaganza GN 3Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99
|February 25
|Sweat and Soap GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Trinity Seven GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 25
|Ultra Kaiju Humanization Project GN 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$12.99
|February 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Altair: A Record of Battles GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|The Ancient Magus' Bride GN 12Cite
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 25
|Berserk Deluxe GN 4 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|February 26
|The Brave-Tuber GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 25
|Combatants Will Be Dispatched! GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|A Devotion That Changes Worlds GN 3Please
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Drowning Love GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Goblin Slayer! Brand New Day GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 1Please
|North Stars Pictures
|US$4.99
|February 25
|Guilty GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Happy Sugar Life GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 25
|Hi-Fi Cluster GN 1-3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 25
|Hotaru's Way GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 25
|I Fell in Love After School GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|In/Spectre GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|The Island of Giant Insects GN 2Please
|Akita Shoten
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Kemono Friends à la Carte GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Land of the Lustrous GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|The Last Saiyuki GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Magus of the Library GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|The Mermaid Prince GN 1Please
|North Stars Pictures
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 10Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$9.99
|February 25
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|RaW Hero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers GN 1-4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|February 25
|Sweat and Soap GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Trinity Seven GN 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|February 25
|Which Hana? GN 2Please
|Futabasha
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Your Love Belongs to Me GN (adult)Please
|MediBang!
|US$6.99
|February 25
|Yui Kamio Lets Loose GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Kingdom Hearts III Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
|Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kingdom Hearts III Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 25
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 27
|Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|February 23
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas Entertainment
|US$13.99
|February 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Marco & The Galaxy Dragon PC gamePlease
|ShiraVN
|US$19.99
|February 28
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$29.99
|February 25
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows PS4, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco Entertainment America
|US$59.99, US$79.99 (Deluxe Edition)
|February 28
|Rune Factory 4 Switch gamePlease
|XSEED Games
|US$39.99, US$59.99 (Archival Edition)
|February 25
|Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers iOS, Android gamePlease
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|free (includes in-app purchases)
|February 27
|Samurai Shodown Switch gamePlease
|SNK
|US$49.99
|February 25
|Yakuza 0 Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega of America
|US$19.99 (standalone; or included with Xbox Game Pass subscription)
|February 26
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Gappa: The Triphibian Monster BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|February 25
|Gappa: The Triphibian Monster DVDCite
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|February 25
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history