Hollywood Monster Hunter Film Reveals 2 Posters

The official Twitter account for Sony Pictures ' live-action film adaptation of CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter action game franchise revealed two posters for the film on Friday. Japanese film news websites additionally revealed a new visual on Saturday, and revealed the film will open in Japan on September 4, the same day the film opens in the United States

The film started production in October, and ended principal photography in December. The film is budgeted at around US$60 million.

Screen Gems describes the film's story:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.

The film will star Milla Jovovich ( Resident Evil movie franchise) as film-original character Captain Natalie Artemis and martial arts actor Tony Jaa ( Ong-Bak film series) as "The Hunter." Additionally, Ron Perlman ( Hellboy film series, Pacific Rim, Sons of Anarchy ) plays the Admiral, who is the leader of The Hunter's crew. T.I. Harris ( Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp ) plays a sniper named Link, Diego Boneta ( Luis Miguel: La Serie, Pretty Little Liars ) plays Sergeant Marshall, and Hirona Yamazaki plays the Handler. Meagan Good and Josh Helman also have roles in the film.

Constantin Film will release the film in German-speaking territories, Tencent Pictures will release the film in China, and Sony 's Screen Gems will release the film in the United States. TOHO will distribute the film in Japan. Sony Pictures Releasing International will release the film in the rest of the world.

Martin Moszkowicz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Constantin Film, said at Cannes that Constantin Film is planning the project as a film series, adding, "we are in the business of brand creation."

Sources: Monster Hunter film's Twitter account, Cinema Today (入倉功一)