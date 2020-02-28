Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -side B.B. & M.T.C Manga Ends in March

The father of the legendary Konami Code has passed away - plus fighting game news and much more. ― Friends, we have lost an unsung industry legend. Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the man who came up with the Konami Code, has passed at the age of 61. He apparently worked at Konami for many, many years after coming up with the iconic button sequence, but never got much of a spotlight – I bet most folks didn't kno...