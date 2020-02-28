News
Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -side B.B. & M.T.C Manga Ends in March
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The April issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tetsuji Kanie's Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle -side B.B. & M.T.C manga will end in the magazine's next issue in March.
The manga is based on King Records' Hypnosis Mic franchise. The rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The Hypnosis Mic performers are Ikebukuro Division Busters Bros (Subaru Kimura, Haruki Ishiya, Kōhei Amasaki), Yokohama Division Mad Trigger Crew (Shintarō Asanuma, Shin'ichirō Kamio, Wataru Komada), Shinjuku Division Matenrō (Sho Hayami, Ryūichi Kijima, Kent Itō), Shibuya Division Fling Posse (Yusuke Shirai, Sōma Saitō, Yukihiro Nozuyama), Osaka Division Dotsuitare Hompo (Kengo Kawanishi, Ryōta Iwasaki, Takaya Kuroda), and Nagoya Division Bad Ass Temple (Yūki Sakakihara, Shouta Hayama, Eiji Takeuchi).
Kanie launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume last December.
Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched last April. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a planned mobile game, stage plays, and live events. The franchise is also inspiring an upcoming television anime titled Hypnonsis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima this year.
Source: Monthly Shonen Sirius April issue