In/Spectre Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, February 29 Debut

Crunchyroll announced the cast of the English dub for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga at its panel at C2E2 on Friday. The dub will debut on Crunchyroll on Saturday, February 29.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime is a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan on January 11, and it will have 12 episodes. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime with English subtitles as it airs.

The anime stars:

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the supernatural mystery romance:

When she was still just a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by yokai. These spirits made her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and human worlds, but this power came at a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, she watches out for dangerous yokai while developing feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an incident with a yokai has given him healing powers. He's surprised when Kotoko asks him to team up to handle renegade yokai, preserving the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is directing the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takatoshi Honda ( RIN-NE conceptual design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. NAS is presenting the project. Lie and a Chameleon are writing and performing the opening theme song "Mononoke in the Fiction." Mamoru Miyano is performing the anime's ending theme song "Last Dance."

Katase launched the manga based on a 2011 novel by Shirodaira ( Spiral , The Record of a Fallen Vampire , Blast of Tempest ) in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015.

