Live-Action Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Gets 2nd Season With All-New Cast

Fuji TV announced on Friday that it is producing a second season for the the live-action television series of Naru Narumi 's Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ( Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ) manga titled Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san Nidaime (Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles: The Second Generation) that will premiere on March 27. The new season will have an all-new cast, with Hiyori Sakurada ( Saki Achiga-hen live-action series' Shizuno Takakamo, seen below) as protagonist Koizumi. Akari Hayami , who played Koizumi in the previous season and specials, will star in the series, but in a different role.

Dark Horse Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Let cool, mysterious high school student Ms. Koizumi and her girlfriends show you around the authentic ramen culture of everyday Japan in this fun food manga. The noodles, the toppings, the broth--the street stalls, restaurants, and home cooking...and yes, cup ramen too! You'll slurp down a whole new knowledge of Japan's greatest fast food that even many Japanese don't know...but Ms. Koizumi does!

Narumi launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013, and Takeshobo published the eighth compiled book volume last September. Dark Horse Comics published the first volume last September.

The previous live-action television series premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special last April. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie