Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 Manga Approaches End

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website published the the second installment of the final chapter of Hidenori Kusaka and Satoshi Yamamoto 's Pokémon Adventures : Black 2 & White 2 ( Pocket Monsters Special B2 W2 ) manga (the 11th part of the Pokémon Adventures series) on Friday. The chapter teases that the "final chapter of fighting" will be in the next installment. The manga publishes monthly on the website and app.

The manga had returned from a hiatus of over one year with its 19th chapter in March 2019.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Awesome Pokémon adventures inspired by the best-selling Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 video games! Two years have passed since Team Plasma was defeated and Trainer Black was sucked into the Light Stone along with Legendary Pokémon Reshiram… Now Team Plasma is back to its wicked ways, controlling other people's Pokémon and even wild Pokémon with technology. Luckily, a new young hero and Looker of the International Police are on their trail… Colress, the new leader of Team Plasma, is attacking the Unova region. His machines control Pokémon , wielding their powers for evil instead of good. Fortunately, a way to jam the signals is stored on a memory card. But who has the card…? A girl at the Pokémon Trainers' School! Maybe that's why our hero is such a flirt—he's just doing his job gathering intel. But he'd better stop playing the field and find that card fast before someone beats him to it!

Pokémon Adventures : Black 2 & White 2 debuted as the 11th arc of the manga (the manga is considered part of Kusaka's longer-running Pokémon Adventures manga in Japan) in 2013. Kusaka launched the manga in Sunday Webry in July 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 53rd compiled book volume (again counting from the first volume of Pokémon Adventures in Japan) in August 2017, and Viz Media released the corresponding second volume of the Pokémon Adventures : Black 2 & White 2 manga in July 2018.

Kusaka and Yamamoto ended Pocket Monsters Special : Sun & Moon ( Pokémon Adventures , Pokémon : Sun & Moon ) manga, the 14th part of Kusaka's Pokémon Adventures manga, in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban magazine on November 21. Their Pocket Monsters Special : Sword & Shield manga launched in the magazine on the same day. The new manga is the 15th part of the series.

Kusaka launched the Pocket Monsters Special manga in 1997. Mato illustrated the manga's first nine volumes, and Yamamoto has since taken over.