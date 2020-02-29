Aoharu x Machinegun's NAOE Launches New Manga in March

Manga creator NAOE announced on Twitter on Friday that she will launch a new manga in the April issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine on March 18. The April issue will publish a 15-page "episode 0" preview for the manga, and the first full chapter will then run in the magazine's May issue on April 18. NAOE did not reveal a preview image or a title for the manga.

NAOE ended her Aoharu X Machinegun manga in G Fantasy last August. NAOE began the series as a two-part short and then premiered the full series in G Fantasy in January 2013. The 18th and final compiled book volume (pictured at right) shipped on September 27. Yen Press has been releasing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The series inspired an anime adaptation in July 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in November 2016.

