Gundam: Hathaway's Flash Novels Get Manga by Beltorchika's Children Manga Artist

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that Uroaki Sabishi will launch a new manga based on the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash ( Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway ) novels in the May issue on March 26.

Sabishi previously drew the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children manga, based on Yoshiyuki Tomino 's novel of the same name. The manga launched in Gundam Ace in June 2014, and ended in March 2018.

Tomino also wrote the three-volume Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale.

The novels are also inspiring an anime film project titled Mobile Suit Gundam : Hathaway . The project, originally announced as a trilogy, will open in Japan on July 23.