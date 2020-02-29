Yue Takasuka's Kominka Biyori Manga Ends

Manga about illustrator who buys antique house launched in 2011

The April issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine published the final chapter on Tuesday of Yue Takasuka 's Kominka Biyori manga.

Takasuka launched the manga in Kiss in October 2011. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled volume on October 11. The manga centers on Moe, an illustrator who buys an antique house in a small rural city. Moe then meets Kei Ikeuchi, a first-class architect who loves old houses. He's enchanted by Moe's house, and volunteers to renovate it, but the quote he gives Moe is way too high for her.

Takasuka launched her Good Morning Call manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in 1997, and ended it in 2002. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in 2002. The manga received a one-episode OVA adaptation in 2001. Takasuka launched a sequel to the original manga titled Good Morning Kiss in Cookie in 2007, which is currently ongoing. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on December 25.

The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered on Fuji TV on-demand and on Netflix in February 2016. A second season featuring an original story debuted on Fuji TV on-demand and on Netflix in September 2017.